O.J. Simpson Fears Travel to Los Angeles Over Possibly Running Into Nicole Brown's Real Murderer

O.J. Simpson had many low points since his blockbuster murder trial and acquittal nearly 30 years ago. The former Buffalo Bills star is now 74 and is enjoying life outside of prison since his parole in October 2017. That time behind bars resulted from felony charges for armed robbery and kidnapping, unrelated to the famous 1994 murder trial most know him for today.

Simpson was acquitted of murder charges, though later lost a civil case naming him liable for the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her boyfriend, Ron Goldman. Despite this ruling, Simpson maintains his innocence and has revealed he believes the true killer is still out there. His belief is so strong, he reportedly avoids Los Angeles to save from running into the elusive murderer.

"I have trouble with L.A.," Simpson said in a chat with The Athletic's Tim Graham. "People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don't know who did this."

"I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?" Simpson continues. "I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can't talk about it."

Simpson has maintained his innocence for years, even penning the book If I Did It, which was later amended to be If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer by the family of Ron Goldman to add to their unpaid civil judgment. The "if" in the released title is minimized to a point where it seems to fall out of the title.

Despite his legal issues and time in prison, Simpson uses the interview to show just how well he's living currently. "How many Americans, even today, wouldn't like to live my life?" Simpson says in The Athletic. "I don't work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I'm always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me.

"People truly care for me. You don't know who truly cares about you until you've gone through some serious stuff, and I've gone through serious stuff," he continues. "The media won't say it, but that is my life. I'm living a good life now."

Simpson is even posting messages urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on his Twitter page. He's also celebrating his birthday a month ago, despite it being one of the weirdest years of his life. Doubtful that it is the weirdest, though.