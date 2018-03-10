OJ Simpson on Infamous Homicide Charges: ‘I Was Attacked and Murdered Also’

A 12-year-old, previously un-aired interview with O.J. Simpson reveals the embattled pro athlete saying he was “murdered also” when his wife and her friend died under mysterious circumstances in 1994.

Brown was accused of murdering his wife and her young friend, Ron Goldman, when the two were found with knife wounds outside of her Los Angeles apartment. He was tried in one of the most publicized and controversial trials in American history, and ultimately acquitted. However, he was later found liable for the deaths in a civil lawsuit.

Simpson later wrote a book titled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, detailing how the murder “might” have happened. This only added to speculation that he is guilty, which has endured for years. Now, to fuel the fire, Fox News is releasing an interview recorded to promote the book in 2006, where Simpson discusses the case and the possibly details of the murder. In it, he says that he was victimized by the crime in his own way.

“To some degree, I didn’t really like her,” he said, in a teaser clip released by TMZ. “And I thought she was losing herself.”

“Did you feel lost?” The interviewer asked.

“In many ways, yeah,” Simpson said. “It’s almost like Ron and Nicole were physically dead, and it’s almost like they killed me. Who I was, was attacked and murdered also in that short period of time. And once again, to this day, it bugs me that it seems that people wanted me to be guilty. And that really really really bothered me.”

The interview reportedly includes footage of Simpson detailing the murders in a play-by-play fashion, and even lapsing into first person as he describes the crimes like he committed them. However, the clip includes his articulation of his complicated feelings towards his wife at the time of her death as well.

“I loved her to no end, and I always loved her, you know? I think what happened, it became the reverse of what she said to me when she said she wanted a divorce: I loved her but I didn’t like her,” he laughed.

“I wasn’t in love with her, and that’s what she had said to me to get a divorce. And I kind of figured that’s where we were at at the time of her death. I loved her, but I wasn’t in love with her, you know?”

As for the presumption of guilt, which plagues Simpson almost 25 years later, he said in 2006 that he was growing a thick skin.

“I’m a little calcified to it all today. I can — my friends and family and I, because there’s so many stories in the tabloids that are not true, we just live with it.”