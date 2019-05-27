Kris Jenner and OJ Simpson Allegedly Had Hot Tub Hookup That Sent Her to the Hospital

Over the years it has been rumored that OJ Simpson and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner hooked up, and now, those rumors are apparently being confirmed by someone who was close with Simpson.

Allegedly Simpson bragged to his former manager Norman Pardo about his hot tub hookup with the “momager” in the new documentary “Who Killed Nicole?” At the time, Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian — Simpson’s lawyer — and Simpson was married to Nicole Brown — who Simpson was accused of killing.

“O.J said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f—d that B until I broke her,” Pardo said according to Page Six.

“That was as messed up as you can possibly get,” he added.

The former NFL star and Jenner supposedly had a steamy night in a hot tub back in the early 90’s while on vacation together. Their steamy night was allegedly the fall out of both of their marriages.

“From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had,” Pardo said, who says he managed Simpson from 1999 to 2012 and has 70 hours of videotape of his former friend.

“The fallout from the hot-tub incident” damaged their relationships Pardo implied.

Not only did it ruin their marriages, but it sent Jenner to the hospital.

Pardo said, “they had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning.”

“She came to [OJ’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’ he continued. Simpson replied with, “No. Have Rob do it.”

The 71-year-old bragged to Pardo while the two were on their way to a paid appearance at an Atlanta nightclub about the size of this manhood that inflicted such pain on the 63-year-old mom.

Just three years after their hookup is when Brown and her boyfriend were found brutally murdered. According to Pardo, “when OJ was found not guilty, Robert Kardashian did not jump for joy.”

Rumors of their hookup have been alive for quite some time but people started to pay attention once it was rumored that Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian may not be the daughter of Robert Kardashian. In fact, Kardashian herself even entertained the idea that she may be adopted or that she may have a different father. During one season of the popular reality show, Khloe even took a saliva swab from Jenner to see if she was really her daughter. Turns out, she is the daughter of Jenner.