OJ Simpson Has No Love For Bill Cosby After Parole Denial

Bill Cosby has been denied parole from prison, and OJ Simpson has weighed in on the news, making it clear that he has no love for the disgraced comedian. Cosby is a convicted sex offender who is currently behind bars but has been trying to get released early. Radar Online noted that after the Keystone State’s Parole Board revealed the list of reasons why Cosby was denied parole, one specific reason sparked a heated response from Simpson.

"Bill Cosby decided not to take a court-ordered sexual course in prison and it probably cost him his parole so he's not getting out," the former football star said in a video shared to Twitter on Friday. Notably, Simpson spent nine years in prison himself, and he made it clear that he did whatever he could to prove himself rehabilitated. "When I was in camp [prison], I took anything!" he said. "[I took] all the courses. I wanted to get home to my kids."

Turning maybe a tad resentful at his own situation, Simpson called the course he took "particularly galling," and explained, "I had to get up and apologize to my victims." He continued, "I got up and said, 'Guys, I'm sorry I caught you trying to sell my stolen property. I'm sorry I yelled at you and I'm sorry that the state of California ruled it was my property, gave it back to me, and you didn't make any money off my stolen property." He then reiterated, "I would have taken anything to get home and get out of prison."

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. He is being held at the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania. In April 2020, it was reported that Cosby was seeking early release due to worries over contracting COVID-19.

In a message posted to his social media by reps, Cosby's team expressed fear that he would "not survive" if infected with the disease. They believe that both his health and his advanced age put him at high-risk for the virus. At the time, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf did issue an order that allowed around 1,500 nonviolent offenders to be released, but Cosby was not eligible due to his status as a sex offender.

His legal team asked Wolf to change the executive order and give Cosby a compassionate release due to his health problems. "Mr. Cosby was not given a life sentence nor a death sentence, so we are requesting that Gov. Wolf use his gubernatorial powers to show compassion to another human being, Bill Cosby," the statement read. "It has been well documented in the media and by the Secretary of Prisons, John Wetzel, that SCI-Phoenix has been badly infected with the Covid-19 virus." Ultimately, Wolf did not make an exception for Cosby.