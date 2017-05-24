Ohio Man Indicted After Remains Of His Ex-Wife Discovered 7 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man was indicted after the remains of his ex-wife, who has been missing since October, were found in a container outside Cleveland.

On Monday, the body of 25-year-old Roaa Al-Dhannoon was discovered in a container buried along the banks of the Big Creek in Brooklyn, Ohio, according to a statement from the investigators on the case. Her ex-husband, 27-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed, has been charged with her murder.

The police would not say what led them to search the area near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. Dhannoon was identified by her fingerprints. While law enforcement officials have yet to determine the official cause of death, they have ruled her death a “homicide.”

Saeed was already being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail after being sentenced by a judge to 180 days in Jail back in January after violating a protection order placed against him by Al-Dhannoon, according to CBS News.

Dhannoon and Saeed divorced last September, and she was granted sole custody of their young son.

Fahad Mohammed Saeed has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking, and abuse of a corpse, according to People. His arraignment has been set for Tuesday. It is unclear at this time if he has retained an attorney, and Saeed has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

According to the notice about her disappearance: “Roaa Al Dhannoon was last seen at her apartment on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood, OH. Roaa was last seen on the early evening of October 16, 2016 after leaving her scheduled shift at work.”



Saeed and Dhannoon both moved to the U.S. about three years ago as refugees from Iraq. They first lived in California for a time before relocating to Ohio. Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Blaise Thomas says that Saeed and Dhannoon were in the process of obtaining residency status.

“[Al-Dhannoon] has stated prior to her disappearance that she feared her child would be kidnapped by Mr. Saeed and that Mr. Saeed would kill her,” the prosecutors said in a motion filed last year, according to WJW.

“Throughout this entire investigation, Saeed was extremely confident he would outsmart law enforcement,”Michael O’Malley, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said this week. “He was wrong.”

