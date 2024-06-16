Nutrisystem Meal Listed in Recall Shared by FDA
The Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin is among the list of recalled items.
Classic Delight LLC has initiated a large voluntary recall, impacting a wide array of sandwiches and prepackaged meals distributed across seven states. The catalyst for this precautionary measure was the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially harmful bacteria, during sample testing conducted by the company.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an announcement on June 11 detailing the scope of the recall and the states affected. Consumers in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas who purchased the implicated products are urged to exercise caution.
Listeria monocytogenes is a notorious culprit behind numerous cases of food poisoning in the United States. While its effects on healthy adults may manifest as mere discomfort and manageable symptoms, the consequences can be severe for vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Symptoms can range from high fevers and severe headaches to stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the FDA. Listeria infections can have severe and potentially life-threatening consequences, particularly for those with weakened immune systems. The incubation period for Listeria can extend up to 70 days, highlighting the importance of prompt medical attention during symptom manifestation.
The Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin, bearing product code 73131, is among the extensive list of recalled items. Sandwiches and prepackaged meal options from well-known brands are also included in the recall, illustrating its wide scope.
- 7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog
- 311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub
- 314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub
- 6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round
- 6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders
- 7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle
- 73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin
- 176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger
- 176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit
- 195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders
- 514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel
- 514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
- 942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake
- 514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
- 551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant
- 648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta
- 806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin
- 806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant
- 806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel
- 806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
- 806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin
- 806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger
- 806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken
- 806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
- 806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese
The affected products were produced between May 11, 2023, and June 6, 2024, according to the FDA's announcement. Despite the potential contamination, no reports of illness or adverse reactions have been received thus far.
In response to the findings, Classic Delight LLC has suspended production of the affected products while collaborating with the FDA to pinpoint the source of the problem. The FDA urged consumers who have purchased any of the recalled items to refrain from consuming them and promptly discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For those concerned about potential exposure or seeking further assistance, Classic Delight LLC has established a dedicated consumer hotline at (419)-300-3202, operational from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers can also reach out via email at info@classicdelight.com.
