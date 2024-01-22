Salad Kits Sold in 7 States Recalled

If salad is on the menu this week, you may need to rework your meal plan. BrightFarms spinach and salad kits sold in seven states have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination and potential cross-contamination, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Included in the recall is BrightFarms Baby Spinach, 3.5-ounces, and UPC code 8-57062-00492-3; BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit, 6.35-ounces and UPC code 8-50051-82501-1; BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, 6.5-ounces, UPC code 8-57062-00415-2; BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, 6.7-ounces, UPC code 8-57062-00416-9; and BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle, 5.85-ounces, UPC code 8-50051-82500-4. Images and the full list of Best-By Dates can be found here. The recalled kits were sold in 4-oz, clear, plastic containers and distributed to retailers in seven states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Issued on Jan. 17 by BrightFarms, the recall involves spinach grown by BrightFarms supplier Element Farms in Pompton Plains, New Jersey and was issued by BrightFarms on Jan. 17 "after routine sampling conducted by Element Farms yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes." The company decided to also recall a limited quantity of select salad kit products from its Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania "due to potential cross-contamination." In the recall notice, the company confirmed that "as a result of today's recall, the company has temporarily suspended distribution of Element Farms grown spinach."

Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal. The FDA said no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recall.

Due to the health risk the spinach and salad kits pose, consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products. Consumers should either throw the spinach and salad kits away or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund and then discard it. Retailers have also been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.