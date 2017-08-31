This NSFW Controversial Photographer Is Making Nudity No Big Deal

There’s likely a specific sensibility that comes to mind when you think of the phrase “nude photoshoot.” Maybe your mind goes to a boudoir scene or artfully reclining ladies reminiscent of the old masters.

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Probably not part of that mental picture? Naked bodies playing pool, trimming a Christmas tree or walking their dogs. But that’s exactly what’s depicted in “With and Without”, a photo art project imagined by Berlin-based photographer Sophia Vogel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an attempt to normalize and desexualize the human body, Vogel takes two sets of photographs. In the first, clothed models engage in mundane, everyday activities. In the second set, the models remove their clothing and return to the same actions.

The result is a thought-provoking introduction to the way that we as a culture view nudity. Not only are these photos divorced from the male gaze, but the photographer’s vantage point is entirely nonsexual, presenting nudity as the most natural thing in the world — because, to be honest, it is.

“I love to present nudity in an aesthetic manner without any sexual context,” Vogel explained to Vice. “Not every single nude photograph should be linked to sexuality.”

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:51am PDT

Though our culture is prone to equate nakedness with sex, Vogel hopes that her carefully constructed images will help sever the two concepts. “I find it faulty to connect nudity to sexuality instantly,” she said.

Her images challenge the viewer to question their own assumptions about nudity and accept it for what it is: just a state of being.

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:49am PST

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:59am PST

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:14pm PST

A post shared by sophiavogel (@sobirdy) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:54am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sobirdy