Netflix Lashes out Against FCC’s Repeal of Net Neutrality

Netflix declared its disapproval of the FCC’s vote to repeal Obama-era rules regarding an open internet.

“We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order,” the streaming platform wrote in a statement on Twitter following the vote on Thursday.

The FCC voted to repeal the internet’s classification as a public utility, which barred providers from charging premiums for select content or websites. A 3-2 vote by FCC Commissioners along party lines decided the repeal.

Netflix’s tweet prompted some strong reactions from fans, many of whom suggested that the streaming service would not be affected negatively by the rollback. To that, the online company replied that the issue they support is more far-reaching.

This isn’t only about Netflix. Without #NetNeutrality, we would never have been able to grow into the business we have today. There’s a whole future of startups that deserve that chance. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

Some of the country’s largest web companies, including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, have publicly sided with Netflix on the issue, believing that internet users should be given free reign to the web without fear of fees or blockades.

Following the repeal of the 2015 net neutrality rules, internet service providers are no longer barred from blocking or throttling content, or dividing the web into paid fast lanes in which content companies can buy quicker access to readers.

Others, including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, claim the rollback of net neutrality rules will halt the federal government from “micromanaging the internet.” Instead, the President Trump-appointed chairman says the change will allow for free market competition and the creation of jobs for smaller ISPs and web companies.

“The Internet is the greatest free market innovation in history,” Pai said before the controversial vote. “What is responsible for the phenomenal development of the Internet? It certainly wasn’t heavy-handed government regulation.”

“Following today’s vote, American consumers will still be able to access the websites they want to visit,” he added.