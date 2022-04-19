Hummus Recall Issued

✖

A popular brand of hummus is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential health risk. Sainsbury's on Monday, April 18 voluntarily recalled Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The product contains milk, which was not declared on the label and the presence of which can pose a health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

A recall notice posted by the UK's Food Standards Agency informed consumers of the recall. The specific product impacted by the recall is the 200 gram size Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous. The products included in the recall have the "use by" date of 20 April 2022, 22 April 2022, and 23 April 2022. It is unclear how many units are impacted by the recall.

The recall was issued after Sansibury's learned the products "contain Milk which is not declared on the packaging." The undeclared allergen could prove dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those people with a milk allergy. Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

Due to the undeclared allergen and the health risk it poses to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk, consumers who have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and who purchased the recalled Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous are being urged not to consume the product. Consumers can return the recalled product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, which explains "to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." Consumers with further questions regarding the recall visit the Sainsbury's website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact the company's Careline at 080- 636262.