Salmonella Fears Spark Poppy Seed Recall

Several brands of poppy seeds are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. On April 19, Industry recalled various poppy seeds from the marketplace. The expansive multi-brand recall only impacts the Canadian marketplace, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall notice, which noted that the poppy seeds were sold across several Canadian provinces.

Included in the recall are several types of Grainworks brands Organic Poppy Seeds, including the 500-gram size with the UPC code "6 27544 10863 6" and "Lot # 7788-08," the 1.5 kiligram size with the UPC "6 27544 10864 3" and "Lot # 7788-08," and the 11.34 kiligram size with the UPC "6 27544 10862 9" and "Lot # 7788-08." All three Grainworks brand poppy seeds impacted by the recall were sold in Alberta and British Columbia and online. Also included in the recall Moulin Abénakis' Organic Poppy Seeds. The 400 gram-size packages were sold in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories and have a UPC of "0 67486 10904 7" and includes all lots starting with 20, 21, or 22. Several other poppy seeds are also impacted by the recall, with the full list of recalled products available by clicking here.

The multi-brand recall was initiated just a little more than a week after Puresource Natural Products voluntarily recalled Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds for the same reason. That recall impacted 250-gram packages of the brand's poppyseeds with the UPS code "6 67390 35001 8." The recalled products include those with "Lot #3142573" and the expiration date of "01/23," "Lot #3182851" with a "10/23" expiration date, and "Lot #3227118" with a "10/24" expiration date. The recalled Puresource Natural Products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Both recalls were initiated due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodbourne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn't require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Due to the risk Salmonella contamination poses, consumers are being encouraged not to consume the recalled products. The poppy seeds included in the recall should instead be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.