Aldi Deli Meat Recalled

A new health report reveals that a selection of Aldi deli meat has been recalled. According to the Food Standards Agency in the United Kingdom, "Aldi is recalling The Deli Salami Selection and The Deli Continental Selection because they may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

The warning explains that "these products may contain milk making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents." Noting the action that the company will be taking, the FSA stated, "Aldi is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

In an explanation of the "allergy alerts," the FSA clarified, "Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert."

For anyone who may have shopped at Aldi and could possibly have purchased the recalled products, the company and FSA advised, "If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk, customer services can be contacted on 0800 042 0800."

The new recall comes after Aldi stores in the U.S. were forced to recall beef products due to a concern over potential contamination "with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic." According to the USDA, "The raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]: Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing "USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA" with a "Use or Freeze by" date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23. The product bears the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label. The product was available in select ALDI grocery stores nationwide." Click here to learn more.