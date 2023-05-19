Amanda Cerny Undergoing IVF Treatment

Social media influencer Amanda Cerny has babies on her mind. Cerny revealed in an April 23 Instagram post that while she may not quite be ready yet to have any mini me's walking around, she is preparing for her future family, the 31-year-old internet personality opening up about her ongoing IVF treatments.



Cerny, best known for her YouTube channel and formerly her Vine profile, detailed her experience with IVF in a video showing her on "day 3 of mixing and Injecting prescribed hormones." In the video, Cerny, who quipped that she felt "like a chemist," could be seen preparing the injection before then administering it, the star letting out a quiet yelp. Speaking to the camera, she admitted, "whoever says that doesn't hurt, lies. The needle doesn't hurt; the liquid hurts.

According to Cerny, while she was only on her third day of the injections when the video was posted, she was already experiencing some side effects. Cerny revealed that the injections "give me massive headaches and make me extremely emotional .. like I'll probably cry reading your comment." However, she noted that they are an important step for her future plans as a mother, Cerny sharing, "these hormones are a part of the Ivf process and make me 100000x more fertile to the point where if anyone just looks at the wrong way I could get pregnant."



"This is so I can grow ultra healthy and meaty eggs during my cycle to then extract them from my uterus and freeze them for future use tomorrow or ten years from now," Cerny continued. "Super cool but draining and a blessing . The younger you do it the more healthy eggs you can gather. Learning as I go myself."



Cerny's post drew plenty of responses, with one person praising Cerny as an "amazing powerful woman for showing us this moment!!" Several others shared their own experiences with IVF, one person commenting, "I had to help my wife with her injections. It's a hard, long process, but with healthy twin boys now, every day of pain was worth it. You got this!" Others, meanwhile, couldn't' help but note how much has changed over the years, one fan writing, "I feel so old. From watching you from vines to now with your ivf journey."