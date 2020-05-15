NBC News Correspondent Believes He Caught Coronavirus Through the Eyes Following a Packed Flight

✖

An NBC News correspondent recently reveled that he contracted coronavirus, and he believes the he may have caught it through his eyes, following a packed flight. According to the Today show, Dr. Joseph Fair, a virologist who is also a contributor for the news outlet, stated that he thinks he was exposed to coronavirus on a flight from New York to New Orleans. He said that he took "max precautions," be did not not have any eye coverings.

While it is a less common type of transmission, experts say that iot is possible to contract the virus through your eyes. "It usually happens because of contact," NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres told Today. "You touch something, and you rub your eye and you get it in that way." Torres also explained that, after someone who has coronavirus sneezes or coughs, it can linger in the air. He clarified that this "isn't a concern" with the eyes. He also stated that it is so rare that there is currently no concrete data on it.

Torres went on to share some tips on how to protect your eyes if you are concerned about the chances of contracting coronavirus through your eyes. He suggests wearing glasses or goggles "if you're in an area where you can't (practice) social distancing" or "if you're around people ... coughing or sneezing a lot." However, he added, "For the majority of us just walking around every day, especially outside, other than sunglasses or regular vision glasses, I'm not sure that (eye protection, like goggles) would add that much benefit."

While protecting the eyes is certainly important, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." The department adds, "CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."