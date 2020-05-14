Face Masks: A Complete List of Online Retailers Selling Cloth Masks Amid Spread of Coronavirus

✖

Many Americans are wanting to get face masks, amid the spread of coronavirus, and we know have a complete list of the online retailers selling cloth coverings. Some retailers have jumped in an started manufacturing masks for customers to buy, and many are even selling them in packs. Old Navy, for example, is selling a a pack of five masks for less than $13.

Banana Republic is selling a Microfiber Face Mask for $20, with $10 of the proceeds going to support Feeding America. Additionally, the company was also selling a three-pack of masks for $29, but those are currently sold out. However, customers can sign up to be notified when they are restocked. Athleta has a five pack of non medical face masks for $30. These to are on back order, but are expected to be restocked in June. L.A.-based apparel company Reformation has a five pack of non-medical, reusable masks for $35.

Another company who has you covered is Rag & Bone. They have a variety of mask option ranging in price from from $30 for one, to $55 for a pack of three. The company explains ,"In the spirit of doing whatever we can to service our customers, keep our business healthy, and keep some of our domestic factories going during this challenging time, we are starting to make non-medical masks in the Garment Districts of New York and Los Angeles. We have been making clothes in the US since day one and while considerably more expensive than making them abroad, we are grateful to be able to support the manufacturers who have supported us for nearly 18 years."

The following is list of other companies, and outlets, selling face masks: Disney, Everlane, Cotton Citizen, Frankies Bikinis, The Banding Together Project, Citizens of Humanity, Giovanna, Marta Scarampi, Natalie Mills, Vera Bradley, and Etsy. Find more mask sellers here, via Glamor. Purchasing a face mask could be a great investment, as The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

"CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," the department also said. "Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."