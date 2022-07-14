All the Special Deals and Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and just like other food-related holidays, you can bet restaurants will have plenty of deals. Carvel, Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, and other ice cream chains all have offers, some of which will launch before Sunday. Summer isn't summer without an ice cream treat, so here's a look at the special deals you can get this year.

Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. The deal begins on July 17 and continues through July 23, reports PEOPLE. The deal is applied automatically on deliveries, but customers can also use the code BECOOLER for online orders picked up in stores.

Carvel fans can get a buy-one-get-one small cup or cone of any soft-serve flavor on Sunday. Although Dairy Queen is not offering a BOGO deal, fans can still get $1 off any dipped cone on orders through the DQ app. The Dairy Queen deal is not applicable to kid cones.

Insomnia Cookies, a smaller chain owned by Krispy Kreme, is best known for delivering warm cookies. However, the company recently launched the "Cookies In Ice Cream" ice cream treat. Between July 15 and July 17, customers can get a free scoop of ice cream with any order. Insomnia Cookies' newest flavors include Minterstellar, which is a mint-based ice cream that blends double chocolate mint cookies, and classic chocolate.

Dippin' Dots fans can get a free cup of the nontraditional ice cream at Dippin' Dots stores. The deal is super short-lived, running just two hours. Fans should call their local store to find out when the deal will begin before visiting.

Cold Stone is launching multiple deals, starting Friday. Online orders come with free delivery over the weekend. Customers can also get $4 off any order of $20 or more through the Cold Stone app. This deal runs through July 17.

Ace Hardware and Benjamin Moore Paint are unlikely companies taking part in National Ice Cream Day. On Sunday, the hardware store will give away free ice cream flavors inspired by Benjamin Moore paint colors, notes Today. (Hopefully, they don't taste like paint.) Ice cream lovers can also fill out a questionnaire on Saturday to win a chance to have the ice cream overnighted to them. The questionnaire will be posted on Ace's Instagram page.

DoorDash is offering $5 off entire orders made from The Ice Cream Shop on DoorDash on Saturday and Sunday. The Ice Cream Shop is a new program that gets ice cream to your door within 30 minutes. The $5 deal only covers Unilever brands (like Breyers, Magnum, and Ben & Jerry's) and you have to include the promo code ICECREAM5 during checkout.