Cold Stone Creamery Reveals Dreamy Nintendo-Themed Ice Cream Creations

There's a new brand partnership that ice cream and gaming lovers will go crazy over. Cold Stone Creamery is teaming up with Nintendo this summer to debut three game-inspired Creations™ and an Ice Cream Cake in a collaboration that's sure to be tasty. The special edition cups will be available through Sept. 30. In an official press release announcing the new treats, all of the flavorful ingredients are made clear. Each design for the treats features elements from the Nintendo games Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars - all of which are playable via the Nintendo Switch™.

The Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land Creation – The Mighty Pink Puff – is made with Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberries, Mini Marshmallows, and Caramel. The Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Creation – Island Getaway – features hints of Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberries, Bananas, and Whipped Topping. And the Mario Party™ Superstars Creation – Superstar Sprinkle Blast – is equipped with Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Yellow Cake, Blue Frosting and Rainbow Sprinkles.

Mario and Luigi figurines will also be placed atop of a Rainbow Sprinkle Road Ice Cream Cake. The cake is made with layers of moist Yellow Cake and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles, wrapped in thick Blue Frosting that'll be sure to melt in your mouth.

Cold Stone couldn't be more excited about the summer snack. "We are thrilled to announce that Cold Stone is joining together with Nintendo once again to celebrate ice cream season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery said in a statement. "We knew we had to come up with something extra special for our third year, and what better than to feature three of Nintendo's beloved game titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars. Our guests are going to love collecting their beloved Nintendo characters on special edition cups while enjoying our super-premium ice cream this summer!"