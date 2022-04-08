Dairy Queen Gets Down and Dirty With New Blizzard Additions

✖

Dairy Queen will cool your sweet tooth with two new Blizzard flavors available this summer. One of the new flavors is downright dirty but still edible. Thanks to gummy worms and Oreo cookies, the Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard will take adults on a nostalgic trip through their childhood.

The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzed includes Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge chunks mixed in Dairy Queen's signature vanilla soft serve, notes Thrillist. "This delicious Blizzard Treat is for the kids... and the kids at heart. Although it may look like it belongs in your garden, it certainly doesn't taste like it," DQ notes on its website. "No, this treat is fun, playful, and incredibly delicious."

Dairy Queen will also introduce the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, which sounds like a cooler way to get a cheesecake fix than a trip to the Cheesecake Factory. This treat includes fudge-covered salty caramel pieces and cheesecake chunks blended in vanilla soft serve.

Fan favorites are coming back, too. The Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard is back, with the famous Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies joining mint syrup for a party in a vanilla soft serve cup. Drumsticks fans will want to try the Drumsticks With Peanuts Blizzard, which includes fudge-flavored drumstick pieces with vanilla soft serve.

The Very Cherry Chip Blizzard will satisfy cherry lovers, as it has cherries and chocolate chunks mixed with vanilla soft serve. The April 2022 Blizzard of the Month, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, will also return. It features cotton candy, cotton candy sprinkles, and vanilla soft serve. We're getting a brain freeze just writing about it.

Late last month, Dairy Queen unveiled three special Spring 2022 treats only available for a limited time. The first up in this collection is the Fruity Blast Dipped Cone; a vanilla soft serve cone dunked in light purple, fruity cereal-flavored cone dip. S'mores Shake is a mix of marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate shavings in vanilla soft serve ice cream. The Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush features layers of blue raspberry with a fruity pink punch.

Dairy Queen is more than just a dessert stop now. The chain announced the biggest menu expansion in two decades in March with five new Stackburger options, reports CNBC. These new burgers are Flamethrower, Loaded A1, Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, Two Cheese Deluxe, and the Original Cheeseburger. Customers can get them as one-third-pound double burgers or one-half triple pund burgers. The challenge will be to find more room in your stomach for ice cream afterward!