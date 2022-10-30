Nancy Pelosi Breaks Silence Over Husband's Brutal Hammer Attack

On Saturday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi made her first public comments on the home invasion and attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. The Speaker for the House wrote an open letter to her colleagues in Washington D.C., posted among her press releases on her website. She thanked her colleagues and constituents for their prayers on her family's behalf.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi wrote. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

Pelosi then invoked a quote from the Bible, explaining that it has brought comfort to her family. It comes from the book of Isaiah, and reads: "Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Pelosi concluded her post: "We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family." Pelosi did not make any recriminations or calls for public policy changes to prevent attacks like this in the future. However, the political motivations behind this attack have been widely discussed online elsewhere. According to a report by CBS News, the suspect is well-known for spreading political conspiracy theories online.

Authorities say that 42-year-old David Wayne Depape broke into Pelosi's home in San Francisco, California, reportedly shouting: "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?" He has made posts online that include Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about organized pedophilia and child sex trafficking rings at the highest levels of government, including Democrat lawmakers like Pelosi.

Only Pelosi's husband Paul was home, and Depape attacked him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his arm and hands, which required extensive surgery on Friday. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the attack. At 82 years old, it's still unclear how long his road to recovery will be or how completely he can recover in the end.