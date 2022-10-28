Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' in San Francisco Home

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked in his San Francisco home and had to undergo brain surgery as a result. PEOPLE Magazine reports that the husband of House Speaker underwent brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early on Oct. 28 while Nancy was at home in D.C. He was reportedly beaten with a hammer. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" with a source noting that he is in stable condition after being treated for facial injuries. Secret Service agents were stationed at the hospital amid the ordeal.

Nancy's spokesperson released a statement that reads as follows: "Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker. Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery. The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time," Hammill added.

Armed with a hammer, the assailant was unable to locate Nancy, so they attacked 82-year-old Paul instead. CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel reports that the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" while shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The intruder also intended to tie up Paul to await Nancy's return for her to discover her husband.

The alleged assailant was taken into custody. The U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, and the San Francisco Police are investigating the attack. President Joe Biden called Nancy to show his support.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," wrote White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement. "He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

The assailant is reportedly David DePape, 42. He is now facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and others.