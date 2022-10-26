Multiple Sauces Were Just Recalled

Checking items off your grocery lists keep getting harder as product recalls continue to roll in. The most recent recall may affect one of your favorite sauces, as Seed Ranch Flavor Co. issued a nationwide recall of its Umami Everyday Sauce and Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings sauce on Oct. 23. The products were recalled due to an undeclared allergen after it was found the sauces may contain undeclared soy.

All of the recalled products were sold in 5 fluid ounce, glass woozy bottles and distributed nationwide in select retail stores, through Amazon.com and the company's own website, www.seedranchflavor.com, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Consumers can identify recalled products through their UPCs and lot codes, the latter of which can be found on the upper portion of the glass bottle, above the label, printed in either black or orange directly on the glass bottle. The recalled Umami Everyday Sauce features UPC 8-67732-00032-2 and lot codes 010821, 020921, 030821, 051721, 081821, 120321, 012022, 031422, 042522, 081822, and 092022. Affected bottles of Savory Spice Umami Everyday Sauce bear UPC 8-50000-72724-3 and either lot code 120122 or 062521. The recalled Everything But The Sushi &Dumplings Sauce contains UPC 8-60008-58851-7 with lot codes 071122, 081822, and 6188 BB061025 affected. Images of the products and labels can be found here.

The recall was issued due to a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes, which resulted in the soy-containing products being distributed in packaging that did not explicitly reveal the presence of soy, according to the recall notice. An allergic reaction to soy can start minutes after eating food containing soy, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Umami Everyday Sauce and Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings sauce are advised not to consume them. The recalled products can instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. The FDA shared in its notice, "production of the products with incorrect labels have been suspended and allergen information clearly disclosed on corrected labels."