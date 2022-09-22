Multiple Brands of Salad Recalled Due to Health Hazard

Officials are warning consumers against eating several brands of salad products after they were found to pose a potential health hazard. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Vegpro International Inc. recalled salad products and salad mix varieties sold under numerous brand names because they may contain foreign material. It was discovered that the recalled products may contain plastic pieces.

According to an alert shared by Health Canada, the recall includes more than three dozen products sold under the brands Compliments, Fresh Attitude, President's Choice, and Your Fresh Market. The recalled products include Spring Mix, Organic Baby Arugula, Baby Kale Blend, Organics Arugula & Spinach Spinach Salad Mix, Baby Spinach and Tender Red Lettuces, Organics Field Greens Salad Mix, Organics Kale, Chard & Spinach Salad Mix, San Marino Mix, Duo Baby Kale and Spinach, and Healthy Harvest, among others, and all contain best before dates in September 2022, though some products have already expired. The complete list of recalled salad products, including identifying codes and best before dates, can be found here. The products were distributed in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada.

Health Canada has given the recall a "Class 2" classification, meaning "a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product may cause temporary adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Vegpro International Inc. initiated the recall after it was determined that the affected products may contain pieces of plastic, making them post a health risk to consumers. Due to the hazard the products pose, health officials have advised that the salad products are not used, sold, served, or distributed. The products should instead be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall follows a string of similar recalls to affect salad mixes and salad products and comes just weeks after Van Law Food Products Inc. issued a multi-state recall of certain salad dressings. The salad dressings, distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states, were recalled due to undeclared allergens. Just prior to that, Fifth Season recalled certain salad kits in multiple states after it was found the kits contained milk and egg, which was not declared on the label.