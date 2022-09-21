Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11. The products were sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The expansive recall affects a variety of products, including dips, salsas, and guacamole. Other items included in the recall are Asparagus Saute, Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion, Diced Red Onion, Fajita Mix, Fiesta Corn, Hamburger Fixins, Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender, Large Medium Salsa, Large Milk Chunky Guacamole, Large Mild Salsa, Manga Habanero Blender, Medium Hatch Salsa, Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip, Mild Guacamole Blender, Mushroom Stir Fry Blend, Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill, Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo, Small Ranch Tray with Dip, Snacking Peppers, Spicy Guacamole Blender, Steak Topper, 3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs, Tri Pepper Blend, and Vegetable Bowl. The complete list of recalled products, including the affected UPC and lot codes, sizes, and sell-by dates, can be found here.

GHGA initiated the recall after the Conley, Georgia-based company was notified by its laboratory on September 16 that a sample of its food tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium that can cause listeria infection. Listeria is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food and can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

At this time, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products, and the affected products have since expired and been removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale. However, the FDA noted that there is concern that consumers could still have some of the products. As such, consumers who purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them and instead discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.