Mother Sentenced After Brutally Beating Daughter Who Incorrectly Recited Bible Verses

A Pennsylvania mother has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after brutally beating her daughter for incorrectly reciting Bible verses.

Rhonda Shoffner, 41, was sentenced last week to between two and a half and five years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges, Inside Edition reports. She will also serve five years of probation after she is released from prison.

The victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the assault, informed police that the incident occurred at her mother’s home after her mother had been drinking for three days straight. It is reported that Shoffner ordered her daughter to get on her knees and begin reciting the Bible verbatim.

Each time that the victim recited a verse incorrectly, Shoffner is said to have slammed her daughter’s head into the wall. The victim also told police that her mother choked her and bit her forearm and shoulder as she tried to fight her off. Shoffner eventually let the girl go, telling her to “just leave and don’t ever come back.”

The victim left the house and called her father, who drove her to the police station.

Police filed charges of aggravated assault against a child, strangulation, and terroristic threats.