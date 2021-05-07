Most Popular Baby Name in Each State Revealed

American parents are sticking with Olivia and Liam. The two names topped the Social Security Administration's list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, the agency announced on Friday. Social Security also revealed the most popular names by state.

More babies were named Liam and Olivia in 2020 than any other name. The top three names for both girls and boys started the same for the second consecutive year. In fact, every name on the girls' list appeared on the 2019 list. Two names on the 2020 boys' list are new though, as Henry and Alexander knocked Mason and Ethan out of the Top 10. This was the first time Henry appeared in the Top 10 since 1910, but the SSA noted that the name has been on the rise in recent years.

The Social Security Administration started compiling lists of the most popular baby names in 1997, with a database of names going back to 1880. The SSA also tracked the Top 5 fastest-growing baby names influenced by popular culture in 2020. For boys, the names were Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo, and Aziel. On the girls' side, the fastest-growing names were Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri, and Rosalia. In the 2010s, the most popular baby names were Noah for boys and Emma for girls.

Scroll on to find out what the most popular baby names are for each state for 2019. The 2020 data will be released on May 13. The states are listed in alphabetical order, with the female names first, then male names.