25. Owen (boy) (Photo: ABC) The name Owen has been steadily moving up the charts for the past decade. Coincidentally (or not), for the past decade, Kevin McKidd has played the same-named surgeon, Dr. Owen Hunt, on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

25. Chloe (girl) (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Know a Chloe? We bet you do. President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is seen with his Chloe at a bull-riding event at New York City's Madison Square Garden in 2018.

24. Carter (boy) “I’d Take 2016 And Give It Back To You” @SamHuntMusic #SamHunt 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EpfYRGzDHC — Carter Winter (@CarterWinter) April 23, 2020 Country music's Carter Winter ("Skylines") is like Carter as a given name — on the rise.

24. Grace (girl) (Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Like Grace Park, the primetime star of ABC's A Million Little Things and previously CBS' Hawaii Five-O, the name Grace has been a fixture.

23. Joseph (boy) (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images) As the Jonas Brothers' Joseph-born Joe Jonas and all the other famous Joes (Joe Biden, Joe Flacco, Joe Mantegna, etc.) can attest, Joseph is never out of style as a baby name.

23. Luna (girl) (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)) Luna cracked the baby-girl-name Top 100 for the first time this century in 2016 -- the same year John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their Luna.

22. David (boy) (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) The pop singer David Archueta broke big, via American Idol, in 2008; the name David is always big.

22. Madison (girl) (Photo: Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty, Getty) When Maddie & Tae's Madison Marlow, pictured (on the right) at Florida's Tortuga Music Festival, was born in 1995, Madison was a baby name on the rise. It's still popular, natch, but it's winding down from its heyday in the early 2000s.

21. Samuel (boy) (Photo: Steve Granitz / Getty Images) Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's son, Samuel, is seen at Garner's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018.

21. Victoria (girl) (Photo: Getty / Karim Jaafar) Like Victoria Beckham, the ever-stylish former Spice Girls singer, Victoria is a name that's never out of fashion. Popularity-wise, it's been in the Top 35 among girl names since 1990.

20. Matthew (boy) (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey was born in 1977, just as this perennial name was becoming even more popular than it usually is.

20. Scarlett (girl) (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Avengers: Endgame's Scarlett Johansson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe movie debut in 2010 (via Iron Man 2) -- the same year Scarlett (with two Ts) cracked the baby-girl-name Top 150 for the first time on record.

19. Aiden (boy) “ ‘I’ll never let go’ - Rose, Titanic” — Aiden English https://t.co/YmXrKbB4kN pic.twitter.com/SAHQab1AbY — The Drama King (@DramaKingMatt) February 3, 2020 The WWE wrestling star Aiden English was born Matthew Rehwoldt; he took Aiden as a ring name in 2012, just as Aiden was enjoying a baby-name popularity surge.

19. Aria (girl) (Photo: Warner Home Video) A decade ago, Aria wasn't even a Top 500 baby-girl name. Then Pretty Little Liars debuted on Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2010, and introduced us to Lucy Hale's Aria Montgomery.

18. Sebastian (boy) (Photo: Amanda Edwards / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Dancing With the Stars alum Amber Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifa, now split, welcomed their son Sebastian in 2013, the same year Sebastian broke into the baby-boy-name Top 50 for the first time on record.

18. Camila (girl) (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images) The Grammy-nominated "Havana" singer Camila Cabello was born in 1997, the same year Camila first entered the baby-girl-name chart (at No. 877).

17. Jackson (boy) (Photo: ABC) This baby name has been climbing the charts all century, but we're betting it doesn't hurt that actor Jesse Williams has been playing a Jackson -- as in Dr. Jackson Avery -- on ABC's Grey's Anatomy since 2009.

17. Sofia (girl) (Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images) This variant of Sophia (or is Sophia the variant of Sofia?) cracked the Top 250 among baby-girl names for the first time in the United States in 1997, the year before Sofia Richie, reality star Scott Disick's model girlfriend, was born.

16. Henry (boy) (Photo: Tolga Akemn/AFP/Getty Images) When Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding was born in Malaysia to a British father and Malaysian mother in 1987, the name Henry was in the midst of a decades-long popularity slump in the United States. It vaulted back into the baby-boy-name Top 50 in 2012.

16. Avery (girl) (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty, Getty) When The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer welcomed daughter Avery in the mid-1990s, Avery was still in its infancy as a popular girl name. It cracked the Top 100 in 2003, and hasn't looked back.

15. Daniel (boy) (Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty Images) Daniel Henney, the former model and Michigan-born South Korean drama star, joined the cast of CBS' Criminal Minds in 2015, otherwise known as just another big year for the always-popular name Daniel.

15. Ella (girl) (Photo: Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty, Getty) What do the country-music star Justin Moore ("Somebody Else Will") and his wife, Kate, have in common with Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, John Travolta and Kelly Preston, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, and Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham? These star couples all have daughters named (you guessed it) Ella.

14. Michael (boy) (Photo: Getty images / Robby Klein ) The country singer Michael Ray ("Her World or Mine") was born in 1988, near the tail end of a 37-year run for the name Michael as the No. 1 baby-boy name.

14. Mila (girl) (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images) Before Mila Kunis shot to fame along with future husband Ashton Kutcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s via That '70s Show, the name Mila was a no-show in Social Security's baby-girl-name rankings. Now it seems bound for the Top 10.

13. Jacob (boy) (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic) The "Cry Pretty" country superstar Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, welcomed their Jacob, the couple's second child, in January.

13. Elizabeth (girl) (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty) The last time Elizabeth wasn't a Top 25 girl name, Avengers: Endgame's Elizabeth Olsen wasn't alive -- and wouldn't be born for another 40-plus years.

12. Ethan (boy) (Photo: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images) As a boy name, Ethan began to bubble up in the late 1980s. And while it's cooling after a Top 10 run from 2002-2015, Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi from NBC's Chicago Med remains hot.

12. Emily (girl) (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Former Bones star Emily Deschanel was born in 1976, just as the name Emily was beginning to storm the charts. It reigned as the No. 1 baby-girl name from 1996-2007.

11. Alexander (boy) (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images) Alexander has been a power baby name in the United States for decades; baseball great Alex Rodriguez (born Alexander) was a power-hitter for the New York Yankees and other MLB teams.

11. Abigail (girl) (Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images) On Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart, Abigail Stanton was Hope Valley's beloved mayor -- until the Lori Loughlin character was written off midway into Season 6 (owing to Loughlin's arrest in the widespread college admissions scandal). In the baby-name world, Abigail's 2018 showing marks the first time the name hasn't made the girl Top 10 since 2000.

10. Logan (boy) (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images) Logan Shroyer, the actor who plays the teen version of Kevin Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, was born in the late 1990s, about midway through the name Logan's steady and sure ascent into the Top 10 among baby-boy names.

10. Evelyn (girl) (Photo: YouTube / American Idol) American Idol contender and 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier was born in the early 2000s, when the name Evelyn was at the beginning of a popularity surge that would return it to the baby-girl-name Top 10 for the first time in more than a century.

9. Mason (boy) (Photo: Natt Lim / Contributor / Getty, Getty) When Mason Ramsey, the yodeling viral sensation turned recording artist ("Famous"), was born in 2006, the name Mason was on the verge of blowing up into a Top 10 baby-boy-name favorite.

9. Harper (girl) (Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Rather than setting the trend, soccer great David Beckham and Posh Spice spouse Victoria Beckham were following the herd when they named their fourth child Harper in 2011. The name was already on a rocket ride, bound for the baby-girl-name Top 10.

8. Lucas (boy) (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) The country singer Lucas Hoge (Dirty South) is seen here in 2018, the same year the name Lucas cracked the baby-boy-name Top 10 for the first time on record.

8. Amelia (girl) (Photo: ABC) Since 2010, when Caterina Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Amelia Shepherd, was first introduced to audiences via Grey's spinoff Private Practice, the name Amelia has gone from No. 41 to the Top 10.

7. Mia (girl) (Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff, Getty) Jordana Brewster's Fast and Furious character, Mia Toretto, has been part of the car franchise since the original 2001 film. In that time, the name Mia has raced from No. 76 on the baby-girl-name chart to the Top 10. (Soccer-star Mia Hamm, who kicked her way to the spotlight in the 1990s, deserves a shout-out, too.)

6. Benjamin (boy) (Photo: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Born a Benjamin, Pickler & Ben TV talker Ben Aaron, seen here with co-host Kellie Pickler in 2018, is married to ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee.

6. Charlotte (girl) (Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein) In the United States, the name of Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, had already become a Top 10 phenomenon when the British royal was born in 2015.

5. Oliver (boy) (Photo: Jason Davis/Barefoot Wines/Getty Images) In 1976, Goldie Hawn and then-husband Bill Hudson named their newborn Oliver — and virtually nobody cared. (That year, the name Oliver stood at No. 424 on the baby-boy-name chart.) Today, the ex-couple's grown son, as seen on Nashville and Splitting Up Together, shares Oliver with a whole lot of babies born in the 2010s.

5. Sophia (girl) (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) The career of One Tree Hill's and Chicago P.D.'s Sophia Bush rose in the early 2000s right alongside the name Sophia.

4. James (boy) (Photo: Getty / Image Group LA ) Country-music singer Jimmie Allen ("Best Shot") should hope his career is like his given name: Popularity-wise, James hasn't been out of the baby-boy-name Top 20 since before 1900; aside from a 10-year mini-slump from 1993-2013, it hasn't even been out of the Top 10.

4. Isabella (girl) (Photo: Summit Entertainment) Since 2004, this name has been a Top 10 perennial. The heroine of the Twilight franchise, Isabella Swan, known as Bella, isn't the reason for the surge -- she wasn't introduced to audiences until 2005, when the original Stephenie Meyer novel was published -- but the character, played by Kristen Stewart in the movies, arguably led the name to even greater heights. (It was the No. 1 baby-girl name from 2009-2010.)

3. William (boy) (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images) 2018 popularity ranking, baby boy name: 3 Country crooner William Michael Morgan ("I Met a Girl"), Bill Gates, Bill Hader, Bill Engval, Billy Ray Cyrus, President Bill Clinton and, from across the ocean, the U.K.'s Prince William presumably can all agree: William is a baby-name evergreen.

3. Ava (girl) (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Ava Phillippe, the sometime model and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, shares her name with a fellow Hollywood scion, Ava Sambora, the daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora.

2. Noah (boy) (Photo: Leah Puttkammer / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Part of the 2019 CMA Fest lineup, country singer-songwriter Noah Schnacky was born in the late 1990s, just as the name Noah was gaining steam. The name went from No. 50 in the 1996 baby-boy-name rankings to either No. 1 or No. 2 from 2013-2018.

2. Olivia (girl) (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) The name Olivia broke into the Top 100 among baby-girl names in the 1990s. In the 2000s, it cracked the Top 10. In the 2010s, it moved into the Top 5. Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detective, Olivia Benson, has been there every step of the way -- or, at least, every step since 1999.

1. Liam (boy) (Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin , Getty) The name Liam has enjoyed a fast ride to the top, going from No. 98 in the 2006 baby-boy-name rankings to No. 1 in 2017 -- a position it holds onto in 2018. Isn't It Romantic's Liam Hemsworth has soared nearly as fast, going from Miley Cyrus' co-star in 2010's The Last Song to her movie-star husband in 2018.