Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'

Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December.

Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement across her social media platforms on Sunday, Dec. 4. Announcing the news, the morning anchor shared a gallery of images from the sweet proposal, the first photo showing the newly engaged couple all smiles as Harkins proudly showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring. The second image in the post captured the moment of the proposal, with the final image in the gallery showcasing the adorable moments immediately after Graves popped the question. Other images showed Harkins giving fans a good glimpse of her engagement ring, with another photo showing the couple sharing a kiss.

"Nick is the biggest blessing in my life, my best friend and I feel so lucky to get to call him my fiancé!" Harkins wrote alongside the slideshow, adding, "ENGAGED" alongside a diamond ring emoji.

The proposal came after Harkins and Graves first met in 2021 while playing kickball in Lexington before Harkins made the move to Louisville in August 2021. Graves joined her in February. According to Harkins' co-anchors, Graves dropped popped the question during a visit to Maker's Mark, and his family "was in on the proposal." As news of her engagement was shared on-air, Harkins wrote in a message to fans, "Engagement announcement on the telly!!! Feeling the love from my station." She added that she was "Grateful for the [The League] for a social rec sports league where I met the love of my life!"

News of the proposal sparked plenty of congratulatory messages from Harkins' fellow news anchors and WDRB in the Morning viewers. Commenting on her engagement announcement, WDRB anchor Hayden Ristveki wrote, "So happy for two simply amazing people. So excited to celebrate you guys! Love you both." CBS42 news reporter Allie J. Root commented, "Aw yayyy! Congratulations! So happy for you both." One of Harkins' followers added, "Congratulations Monica and Nick. We are so happy for you both."