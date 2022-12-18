Comedian, 64, Reveals Engagement

A popular comedian has found their way to wedded bliss to cap off their year. Comedian Bobby Davro revealed he is engaged to girlfriend Vicky Wright, holding a celebration with friends and family in honor of the moment.

Davro, 64, proposed to Wright earlier in December, holding their engagement party in Surrey with a selection of cake, balloons, and a few famous names. This includes messages from Sir Cliff Richard and Lee Mead, according to The Mirror.

According to The Sun, the couple plan to have their wedding in 2023. "Vicky was touched with all the messages," an insider told The Sun. "They're wasn't a dry eye in the house. They plan to tie the knot next year."

Davro and Wright have been dating for well over a decade and finally decided to call it a life together. Davro has three children with his ex-wife, Trudi Jameson, who he split from in 2003. Wright is the daughter of England football/soccer star Billy Wright and Joy Beverley of the famous Beverley Sisters.

Davro's career hit its height in the '80s and has become a fixture on several reality series in more recent years. The Stoke Sentinel defines him as "as safe, unchallenging and middle of the roads as it's possible to get." This likely helped him land spots on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, and Celebrity 5 Go Camping.

His father was Bill Nankeville, a British running champion and world record holder that represented the nation at the Olympics two times. Davro took part in The Games on Channel 4 in 2003, following in his father's footsteps a bit by competing against other celebrities in Olympic-style events.

He is also famous for less than comedic reasons stemming from a television accident that left him barely conscious with a busted nose. Placed in a pair of stocks on stage during a disastrous appearance on Public Enemy Number One, where the stocks eventually fell to the ground with Davro inside to the horror of comedy legend Keith Chegwin.

"Bobby's in the stocks, we undress him, dance around him, throw a few tomatoes at his face, then suddenly there's a gasp... Bobby's going over. Oh God, Bobby's going over. Both his hands were in the stocks, he couldn't break his fall. I remember the "whomp" as he face planted into the concrete, from quite a height really. Oh my God I can't tell you what it sounded like as he just nose dived into the floor. The sound of it, you know. That's what you can't appreciate from the video footage, you really heard him hit that floor," Chegwin told Shortlist in an interview back in 2012.

"He was conscious, but delirious. Zonked out. Stunned. Someone must have called an ambulance because the paramedics seemed to get there quick and they rushed him off to hospital," Chegwin continued. "Once Bobby had gone, we didn't know what to do with ourselves. I remember going back to The Portland Hotel where it was such a tragic scene. We all just sat there not knowing what to do as we waited for news of Bobby from the hospital. Eventually Bobby walks into the hotel bar, God, he was in a hell of a state. The left hand side of his face was really bad. He said that in the hospital the doctors told him that if he hadn't have managed to just turn his head slightly the millisecond before impact, he would have broken his nose in a massive way. His face would have caved in."

The clip of the incident never aired, but it has become a part of BBC's health and safety courses. As Chegwin says, it's nice that something positive came of the scary moment.