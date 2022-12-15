'Say Yes to the Dress': Randy Fenoli Reveals Engagement

Say Yes to the Dress' fans fawned over Randy Fenoli, the expert who made blushing brides' dreams come true by helping them pick their special gowns. Now, he'll be saying yes to a tux of his own soon as he's heading down the aisle. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Fenoli got down on bended knee to ask his partner of one year, Mete Kobal, for his hand in marriage. And he said yes! The engagement went down at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. "I'm so in love," Fenoli, 58, told the outlet. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing [like] what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."

The proposal took months of planning. Fenoli enlisted the help of planner Marcy Blum. Her website bio describes her as an internationally sought-after event planner and entertaining expert with 30 years of experience. And Fenoli's vision for the proposal was executed seamlessly, thanks to Blum.

"Randy's vision was over-the-top, lush décor, a big wow moment and all his family and friends in one room to celebrate his proposal to Mete," Blum told PEOPLE. "He really wanted to surprise Mete with a beautiful moment for him to remember always. Randy and I have been friends forever, and I'm so delighted to be creating his perfect proposal for him. As anyone who knows Randy either personally or from television knows, 'understated' is not in his vocabulary. With the help of our friends at Mixed Greens Event Design, we crafted an over-the-top, yet exquisitely romantic setting for him to propose."

50 of their closest friends and family were in attendance for the surprise proposal. Fenoli kept Kobal guessing after telling him they were going to dinner at the Museum of Modern Art, only to have their squad wasting at the lobby hotel for the big question.

Fenoli has been in the bridal business for 30 years now. But it's his time to plan his big day. And it looks like it won't be in the U.S. He told PEOPLE: "Princess Cruise Lines has a cruise that goes to Greece and Italy and then ends up in Istanbul." Maybe fans will see a wedding special!