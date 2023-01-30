Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside

Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.

The recall impacts the company's Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim. The affected product was sold in a 14.1-ounce size in the U.S. and 400-milligram size in areas outside of the U.S. The recall affects those chocolate cakes with batch code L2140 and a Best Before Date of "NOV.18.2023." No other products are included in the recall. Images of the recalled products can be found by clicking here. In all areas where the product has been recalled, the cakes were sold at IKEA stores.

Almondy first issued the recall back in December, when consumers were alerted that a limited quantity of Almondy chocolate cakes with Daim were being pulled from store shelves after a metal object was found in a cake, a notice shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency revealed. At the time, the recall only affected those products sold at IKEA stores in England, Scotland, and Wales. It now included products sold at IKEA stores in the U.S. Although it remains unclear how the metal got into the cake, environmental contamination is likely the main source of how metal gets into food, but it could also enter food through processing, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, which works to reduce exposure to metals most commonly found in food.

Due to the hazard the cakes potentially pose to consumers, consumers in England, Scotland, Wales, and the United States have been advised against eating the recalled Almondy chocolate cakes with Daim. These products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may also contact Almondy at www.almondy.com. Amid the recall, the company has issued point of sale notices, to be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product, which "explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

In a statement, Margareta Johannesson, Quality Director at Almondy, said, "at Almondy the quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We take the incident very seriously and as a precautionary measure we are therefore recalling products with the batch code stated above. We have identified what measures to take to prevent this from happening again... Almondy apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause."