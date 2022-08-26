More Than 150K Pounds of Frozen Pizza Products Recalled

Consumers should think twice before they bite into that slice of pizza. Maryland-based firm Pizza John's has recalled more than 150,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizzas, marking just the latest in a string of pizza-related recalls this summer, after it was determined the products were produced without the benefit of a federal inspection.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Thursday, Aug. 25, the recall affects certain Pizza John's pepperoni pizza products that were produced and distributed into commerce on dates from March 2020 through July 28, 2022. The recall includes 33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing "PIZZA JOHN'S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza" with UPC code 9589334921 and 57-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing "PIZZA JOHN'S BAKE AT HOME 16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza" with UPC code 958939019. In total, approximately 156,498 pounds of the recalled product, which were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, are included in the recall. Consumers can view labels of the affected products here.

The recall was issued because the frozen pizzas do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Pizza John's is not a federally inspected establishment. According to the FSIS, "the problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the pepperoni pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA." The FSIS said there have been no confirmed negative health reactions due to consumption of the recalled pizzas, but officials remain concerned the product may still be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who purchased the recalled pizzas should not eat them and instead either throw them away or return the product to the place of purchase.

The recall comes amid a string of recalls affecting frozen pizza products and comes just a little more than a week after Home Run Inn Frozen Foods voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The company issued the recall after it was determined they may contain metal after it received numerous consumer complaints. Other recalls have been issued in the past several weeks affecting pizzas from Beach Brand Foods LLC, Ready Dough Pizza, Inc., and Danny's Sub and Pizza. Those recalls were issued in response to various issues, including the possible presence of foreign materials and the products being produced without the benefit of federal inspection.