Costco Recalls Salmon Due to Listeria Contamination

Costco is recalling packaged smoked salmon due to potential listeria contamination.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp, the retailer’s salmon provider, sent a notice to Costco members on Tuesday, Oct. 22, advising them that Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon was being recalled due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall notice was only sent to shoppers who Costco had a record of purchasing the affected packages from lot number 8512801270 between Oct. 9 and 13. Only packages from that lot number are being recalled.

Customers who purchased the recalled smoked salmon are advised not to eat it and to return it to Costco for a full refund. “We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again,” Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa said in the recall notice.

Costco recently recalled Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce due to possible listeria contamination as well. On Oct. 11, Costco sent a message to affected shoppers who purchased the products from September to October 2024. Customers were similarly advised not to consume the products but to return them to Costco for a refund.

Also subject to recent Costco recall are the Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket, Red’s Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos, and El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos.

These recalls are just a few stemming from the broader recent listeria outbreak in ready-to-eat chicken and other meats sold in retailers across the U.S., including Trader Joe’s Walmart, Publix, Aldi, and Target. Many of the recalled projects have been connected to pre-cooked meat producer BrucePac.

On Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a 10 million-pound meat recall after routine testing found evidence of L. monocytogenes on BrucePac ready-to-eat poultry that could give people listeria if consumed. The affected products appeared in salads, frozen meals and other pre-packaged foods from many different brands.

Listeria poisoning can be potentially life-threatening to older adults, people with a weak immune system and pregnant people, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, nausea and diarrhea. People who are in high-risk categories and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food are advised to seek medical care.

If you experience a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion or sensitivity to light, seek emergency care, as these symptoms can indicate bacterial meningitis, a life-threatening complication of a listeria infection.