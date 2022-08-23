Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not share an official announcement for the recall, the agency did share an enforcement report detailing the recall. The recall affects a total of 14 ice cream varieties encompassing 1,623 cases of ice cream sold by the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont. The more than a dozen ice cream flavors that may be contaminated with listeria include Kingdom Creamery of Vermont's 5% Vanilla Soft Serve Mix, 5% Maple Soft Serve Mix, 10% Vanilla Soft Serve Mix, 10% Maple Soft Serve Mix, 10% Neutral Soft Serve Mix, 10% Chocolate Soft Serve Mix, 14% Base Mix Case:14% Archie Case Mix, 14% Base Mix; Kingdom Creamery of Vermont, 14% Chocolate Base Mix, Lake Champlain Chocolates 14% base mix, SOCO 8.5% Gelato Mix; 8.5% Gelato Mix, Rococo Ice Cream 15% base mix, Philip R's Sorbet Co. Inc.; 16% base mix, and SOCO Creamery 15% Base Mix. The recalled products have varying best before dates and lot codes, with the full list available here. The ice cream products were distributed in Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

The company issued the recall after it was determined that the 14 ice cream varieties might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can survive refrigeration and freezing temperatures. Consumption of food contaminated with the bacterium can cause listeria, a serious infection that can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Symptoms typically appear within a few days of consuming a contaminated product, though it can sometimes take up to 30 days for symptoms to develop. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA's enforcement report did not note if there have been any illnesses reported in connection to the recalled Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice creams. However, due to the health risk the products pose, consumers who purchased the ice cream should not eat them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.