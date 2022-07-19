Frozen Pizzas Sold Throughout All of 2022 Recalled

A Florida pizza company is recalling over 10,000 pounds of frozen pizzas sold throughout the first seven months of 2022. The pepperoni pizzas were produced without federal inspection and the products contain several undeclared allergens like wheat, milk, and soybeans. Some of the pizzas were shipped without any ingredient labels or with the wrong labels.

Ready Dough Pizza, Inc. of Hialeah, Florida recalled about 10,584 ponds of its "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said last week. The 14 oz. box packages were made between Jan. 12, 2022, and July 13, 2022. None of the products include the USDA mark of inspection or have the proper ingredients statements. The pizzas were shipped to stores throughout Florida. Click here to see images of the pizza box packaging.

The issue was found after routine FSIS surveillance found the frozen pizzas did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were made at a place the federal agency did not inspect. FSIS' investigation also discovered the issues with the ingredient labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions linked to the issue. Anyone concerned a reaction was the result of eating the pizzas should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers who bought the pizzas should not eat them. The pizzas should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. FSIS is concerned that consumers may still have pizzas in their freezers.

While this pizza recall only impacts a brand sold in the Sunshine State, a more wide-ranging recall in September 2021 involved DiGiorno, a Nestle brand sold nationwide. Over 27,000 pounds of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizzas were recalled because the boxes mistakenly included DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust pizzas instead. The three-meat pizzas contain soy in the beef topping, but since that is not included in the pepperoni pizza, the pepperoni pizza box does not include a warning about the allergen.

The DiGiorno issue was discovered when Nestle received a consumer complaint about the three-meat pizza being found in a pepperoni pizza box. The recall affected pizzas produced on June 30, 2021, and have a best-by date of March 2022. The packages have the batch code 1181510721 and the establishment number "EST. 16828" within the USDA mark of inspection.

In May, Beach Brand Foods LLC, which sells frozen pizzas in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, recalled two New England Beach Pizza varieties because a batch of them may include metal pieces. The recall covered New England Beach Pizza Extra Cheese and Cheese varieties with a best-by date of Nov. 9, 2022, and Lot 087 printed on the packages.