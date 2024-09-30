Flour Recall Issued

Four types of flour are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

A flour recall has been issued in Australia due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. Byford Flour Mill is conducting a recall of its Bakers' Range flours after it was discovered that the products contained soy, a known allergen that was not declared on the product labels.

The recalled products include Strong Bakers Flour 1kg, Artisan Sourdough Flour 2kg, Bakers Wholemeal Flour 1kg, and Organic Plan Flour 1kg. The affected batches have use-by dates of August 21, 2025; July 26, 2025; August 19, 2025; and July 7, 2025, respectively.

People who have a soy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction to those products and should not consume them. Those who have purchased the product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

The products have been available for purchase at independent stores including IGA, Spudshed and Farmer Jacks in Western Australia.

The recall was announced at the end of August by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the statutory authority in the Australian government responsible for developing food standards for Australia and New Zealand. Byford Flour Mill can be contacted at (08) 9550-6666 and at their website, millersfoods.com.au.