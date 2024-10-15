Massive Meat Recall: Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Meat Affected in Grocery Stores Across the Country

In a sweeping food safety measure, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a recall of nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products due to potential listeria contamination. The recall, which impacts hundreds of items sold at major retailers nationwide, has jolted the food industry into high alert and left consumers scrambling to check their refrigerators and pantries.

The recall, initially announced on Oct. 9, was triggered when USDA officials detected listeria bacteria in samples of ready-to-eat poultry products during routine testing, reports CBS News. The contamination was traced back to BrucePac, a pre-cooked meat producer, and affects products manufactured between June 19, 2024, and Oct. 8, 2024.

The recall encompasses a wide variety of products from popular grocery chains and well-known brands. Affected retailers include Kroger, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Walmart, Target, HEB, and Amazon Fresh. The recall also impacts products from brands such as Boston Market, Atkins, Rao’s, and Dole.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has released a comprehensive 326-page list detailing the affected products. These range from prepared salads and wraps to frozen meals and pasta dishes. Many of the recalled items are ready-to-eat products containing chicken or turkey.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for any potentially contaminated products. The USDA stated, “Consumers are urged to carefully review the information, including the product and label information” involved in the recall per CBS News. The recalled items can be identified by the establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” inside or under the USDA mark of inspection. However, due to further processing and distribution, some products may bear different establishment numbers.

In response to the recall, BrucePac issued a statement saying, via Today, “After learning that ready-to-eat chicken tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, we stopped production and immediately recalled all products that may have been affected. We are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to notify consumers and contact the food companies and distributors to whom we sold the recalled products.”

The potential health risks associated with listeria contamination are significant. Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and newborns. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, according to The Mayo Clinic. In pregnant women, listeriosis can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall as of yet, health officials are concerned about the potential for unreported cases. The FSIS has expressed worry that “some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions and other establishments” reports Today.

The recall list includes a diverse range of products. Some notable examples include:

1. Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw and various chicken salads 2. Kroger’s Mexican Style Street Corn Salad and several chicken-based salads 3. Wegmans Salad Bowls in various flavors 4. Boston Market frozen meals, including Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and Chicken Bacon Ranch 5. Amazon Kitchen wraps and salads 6. Rao’s Chicken Alfredo 7. Taylor Farms salads and wraps

The recall also affects products from convenience stores like 7-Eleven and extends to meal delivery services and diet programs such as Jenny Craig.

Given the extensive nature of this recall, consumers are advised to carefully review the USDA’s list of affected products. Do not consume any recalled items if you have purchased them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase or dispose of them immediately.

The timing of this recall is particularly concerning as it coincides with the holiday season when many families rely on convenient, pre-prepared meals. Food safety experts have emphasized the importance of thorough cooking and proper food handling practices to minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses.

As the investigation continues, health officials are working to ensure that all potentially contaminated products are removed from store shelves and consumers’ homes. The USDA is collaborating with BrucePac and affected retailers to trace the distribution of the recalled products and prevent the further spread of potentially contaminated items.

Consumers who have consumed any of the recalled products and are experiencing symptoms of listeriosis are advised to seek medical attention immediately. Healthcare providers should be informed about the potential exposure to listeria to ensure appropriate testing and treatment.