Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

Consumers were first alerted to the recall in a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to that notice, the recall affects individual size frozen Cuban style meat pizzas that were produced from January 2020 through July 2022 that were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas. The specific products recalled include 14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of "DANNY'S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE pepperoni," 14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of "DANNY'S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE chorizo," 17.5-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of "DANNY'S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE Hawaiian," and 14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of "DANNY'S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE ham." The recalled products do not have a lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information. They also do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was issued after routine FSIS surveillance activities determined the frozen meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA. The FSIS noted that "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider." Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall mirrors Ready Dough Pizza, Inc.'s July recall of more than 10,000 pounds of frozen pizzas. The company recalled its "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza" after it was determined the pizzas were produced without federal inspection and the products contain several undeclared allergens like wheat, milk, and soybeans.

That recalled followed an April recall New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC. New England Beach Pizza Extra Cheese and Cheese varieties were recalled because it was found they may contain metal pieces. In both of those pizza recalls, consumers were advised not to consume the products and instead throw them away.