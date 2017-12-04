Cancer-Stricken Mom, Daughter With Alopecia Pose Bald Together

Kristi Tavenner and her 7-year-old daughter Rose spread the message “bald is beautiful” with one emotional photo shoot.

Tavenner suffers from breast cancer and Rose has alopecia, so the mom and daughter duo showed off their hairless heads together in a photoshoot by Kellie Rose Photography.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Both of these gorgeous ladies are bald for different reasons,” Kellie wrote alongside her photos, which were shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

She said Rose’s hair fell out a few years ago and the young girl has been going out without hair ever since. When the same thing began happening to her mom, Rose knew exactly how to comfort her.

“It was beautiful to hear from Kristin about how Rose helped her to be brave when she began to lose her hair during chemotherapy treatments,” Kellie added.

Tavenner and Rose wore complementary pink floor-length gowns for their photo shoot and donned similar earrings. They smiled, laughed and and embraced in the series of pictures, which has more than 14,000 reactions on social media.

Tavenner was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and after a double mastectomy, she learned she would have to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Kellie told PEOPLE that while the mom was scared to lose her hair, “she also felt like it might be a special way to bond and relate to her daughter who has alopecia.”

The pair agreed to do the photoshoot to showcase their bond together and the beauty they possess, bald heads and all.

“They are two of the most beautiful people I’ve met, inside and out,” Kellie added of the family. “They are here to show everyone that BALD IS BEAUTIFUL!”

Photo credit: Kellie Rose Photography