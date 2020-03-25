Mitt Romney’s Coronavirus Test Results Revealed

After several famous faces have come forward to announce they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, Mitt Romney won’t be added to that list after he announced that he tested negative. In his tweet, he did clarify that even though the test results were negative, he is still isolating himself for a two-week period because the test does “not rule out onset symptoms” during that time frame.

Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 24, 2020

Romney received a lot of praise by his followers after revealing the news. One person wrote, “Glad to hear the results. Know they are not final, but still good.”

Someone else admitted while they don’t always agree with him, they did wish him well: “God bless you Senator. Often disagree with you, but we’re going to need your leadership to get things done in the future.”

President Donald Trump was recently tested after coming into close contact with people who did test positive, but his results came back negative as well. Trump’s White House physician released a statement that noted he took the test after those close encounters. Trump came into contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary for a meeting, and both had tested positive. It also followed a list of GOP figures who were in contact with another positive case during CPAC in Washington, D.C. Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump was also tested and her results came back negative, along with First Lady Melania Trump.

Since the pandemic spread to the U.S. a number of celebrity cases have come to the forefront including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Other famous faces like Ed O’Brien have several symptoms that line up with the virus, but haven’t been able to get tested due to a lack of kits.

Because of the lack of testing, and even when tested, it takes several days before results show, now there is a new test called Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 that is FDA approved being produced by Cepheid and gives results within 45-minutes according to PEOPLE.

Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty.