Social Media Explodes After Melania Trump Coronavirus Test Results Revealed

On Monday, the White House announced that First Lady Melania Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 — the coronavirus — and Twitter was not impressed. The announcement came after a press conference on Monday, where President Donald Trump said that the first lady has been tested, though many were not convinced.

"Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday, according to a report by CNN. The statement followed President Trump's Q&A with reporters, where one asked him if the first lady had been tested, since he, the vice president and Mrs. Pence all had been.

"Yes," Trump confirmed.

As the belated report circulated on Twitter, many commenters found it confusing. They wondered why the First Lady had been tested and why they were just now hearing about it. They also wondered why others were still not getting the tests they needed.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the first lady's COVID-19 test.