Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor, has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus. She returned to work on Friday, and was seen at the president's press briefing. Trump was tested after she chose to work from home because she met with an Australian official who later tested positive earlier this month.

A source told CNN Trump received "clear results." Trump started working from home on March 13 after Australian minister for home affairs Peter Dutton tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other officials met Dutton on March 5 when he visited Washington, D.C.

"Over the last week, adviser to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home," a White House official told CNN. "At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Adviser Trump will be working from the White House today. As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House."

The official told CNN Trump was on the phone with her father and spoke to CEOs and members of Congress while working from home. She was tested late last week and was set to attend President Trump's meeting with small business owners.

On March 13, the White House said they were made aware of Dutton's positive test. He was not showing symptoms at the time of the meeting.

"The White House is aware that Mr. Dutton tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement to The Hill last week. "Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given."

On Saturday, the White House announced President Trump tested negative for the virus. He was tested after multiple people Trump met, including a Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago, tested positive.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, wrote in a memo. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

