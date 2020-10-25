Mitch McConnell Blasts Democrats Ahead of Election Results, But Americans Are Calling Him Out

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is under fire for his latest remarks about the Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election. McConnell tweeted a video of himself speaking on the United States Senate floor on Saturday, where he defended President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the "illegitimate" election results. He claimed that Democrats were being hypocrites by using the same language about the Supreme Court nomination, but critics disagreed.

McConnell has been heavily criticized for his handling of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — and for his court appointments throughout his career in general. Back in February of 2016, McConnell claimed that it was too close to an election to vote on then-President Barack Obama's new Supreme Court nomination. However, this year McConnell is rushing to confirm Trump's nomination less than two months before the election. Not only does McConnell deny any hypocrisy in this move, he now claims that his political opponents are the ones being hypocrites.

Democrats cannot use “illegitimate” as a synonym for “we didn’t get our way.” Democrats keep demanding the President repeat that the election will be valid even if he dislikes the outcome. But they're flunking that test badly with Judge Barrett's nomination. pic.twitter.com/Lvf0DtlA6Y — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 24, 2020

In the process of defending his behavior around the Supreme Court appointment, McConnell also seemed to defend the president's dangerous claims that the presidential election itself will be fraudulent this year. Trump has repeatedly contradicted election experts and definitive studies which show that absentee voting is safe and fair, insisting that the election will not be legitimate if he loses.

