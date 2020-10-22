Mitch McConnell Responds After Democrats Block GOP's $500B Coronavirus Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking out after the GOP's $500 billion stimulus relief bill was blocked in a Senate vote Wednesday night. In a 51-44 strict party-line vote, the Republican-led measure, nearly identical to one Democrats rejected in September, fell short of the 60 votes needed for the legislation to advance. Taking to Twitter shortly after, McConnell blasted Senate Democrats for using "the filibuster — which they say they dislike — to kill another coronavirus relief package." He said that in that move, Democrats had "just voted to block" all provisions included in the legislation, such as a $300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit, funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and funding for schools, among other things. Senate Democrats just used the filibuster — which they say they dislike — to kill another coronavirus relief package. Unemployment benefits. PPP. Testing. Vaccines. School funding. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Every Democrat just voted to block it all. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 21, 2020 Taking the Senate floor ahead of the vote, McConnell accused Democrats of "doing Speaker Pelosi's political dirty work" and of having denied "struggling people the help they need" over what he dubbed "far-left fringe demands." He said that "if the sun sets today with no progress — if the Senate turns to Judge Barrett's nomination without having advanced another historic rescue package — it will only be because Senate Democrats used the filibuster to kill this aid."

So vote on the real stimulus bill. Stop delaying — tommi (@tommimkas) October 21, 2020 No stimulus check, right, Rich Mitch? — RebeccaErwin "magnificently brilliant" Spencer (@RErwinSpencer) October 21, 2020 Elsewhere in his remarks, McConnell said that while "the legislation before us is neither Republicans' nor Democrats' idea of a perfect bill," he believed it would "move us past Speaker Pelosi's all-or-nothing obstruction and deliver huge support, right now, for the most pressing needs of our nation." Pelosi, as well as her Democratic colleagues, have long pushed for a broader relief package, though Republicans have objected to a package totaling more than $1 trillion.

Stop playing games, people are hungry. — 220,000🇺🇸gone R's are not pro life (@llawgep) October 21, 2020 Now vote on their bill. — Steve Zorowitz #VOTE (@szorowitz) October 21, 2020 McConnell went on to accuse Democrats of saying "no" each time "the Senate's had a chance to actually do something." Citing a number of recent measures, he said that "every single Senate Democrat voted to kill it all," adding that "this has been the dynamic for months now: Republicans trying to pass common-sense policies that Democrats say they support... and Democrats replying that working people can't get a dime unless Speaker Pelosi gets everything she wants."

Does it include limited liability for corporations? If it does I'd vote "no," too. — maemalade (@maemalade1) October 21, 2020 Hey thanks for not including stim checks. Really appreciate it. — Stock Market Analyst (Upgrades All Day Every Day) (@SVXYstinks) October 21, 2020 The majority leader said that Wednesday's vote was an opportunity to "right the ship." He added that "in a few minutes, Senators will vote to either advance or filibuster a broad package that would deliver on all kinds of urgent needs."

It wasn't a relief package. It was a corporate liability shield bill. — Blakeley (@BlakeleyBartley) October 21, 2020 You tabled a gutted bill knowing it wouldn't pass. Get serious and negotiate a reasonable deal. — IP Freely (@HypersonicArt) October 21, 2020 In his own remarks from the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Republicans, stating, "the games continue today. The Republican majority will bring up a bill designed to fail, their partisan, emaciated Covid relief bill. The bill we're voting on today has already failed in the Senate, didn't get a Democratic vote and we already know it lacks the votes."

A timeline: May 15th - House Passed the #HeroesAct Mitch said there was no urgency https://t.co/DCk6fIDadq — T-Rox VOTED for Biden (@Whateva691) October 21, 2020 Good. Now put the bill the House pass in May up for a vote and see how many Republicans vote against it. — JimmyT (@jimmyt002) October 21, 2020 As soon as McConnell had announced the bill, it had faced pushback from Democrats. While the bill does include enhanced unemployment benefits, Democrats have long sought more money on that front. They have also sought hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to state and cities, as well as a second round of stimulus checks, which were not included in the proposal, despite having support even from the White House.

That's because your voting to leave out any stimulus for the people who are going without who need help paying bills who need help fixing their lives your a rich man you forget what it's like to be without to go without to hurt — butterflythomason (@LouiseThomason) October 21, 2020 Have you even voted on their coronavirus package? — Matthew Bruckner (@Prof_Bruckner) October 21, 2020 On a call with reporters Sunday, just days before the vote, Schumer had labeled the vote "a stunt" by McConnell, who he noted has refused to bring the Democratic-backed HEROES Act for a vote in the Senate since may. He said the GOP's bill was "inadequate, just up and down the line" and "a sham" and would "bring any relief to the American people."