Mitch McConnell States 'More Coronavirus Resources' Are on the Way, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education will distribute just over 2 million face masks to Kentucky schools for teachers and students, paid for by funds earmarked for the state in the CARES Act. McConnell's tweet announcing the program was met with mostly negative responses from Twitter users who were frustrated that it took so long for the masks to be sent to the state. Meanwhile, in Washington, McConnell has continued to sit out the negotiations between the White House and House Democrats for another stimulus package and is moving towards confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court next week.

The Department of Education and HHS are sending 2,035,195 masks to Kentucky, and they will be distributed by the state's Department for Public Health, reports WYMT. "Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely," McConnell said in a statement.

The senator, who is running for a seventh term in office in November, noted that the CARES Act included $13 billion for Kentucky residents. "As Senate Majority Leader, I'll continue working to make sure our Commonwealth has the resources we need to keep families safe and continue our responsible economic comeback," he said.