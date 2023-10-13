Mississippi 'Bigfoot' Footage Resurfaces — Check It Out for Yourself

A video purported to show the "best ever" footage of a Bigfoot, aka Sasquatch, roaming through the woods of Mississippi has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions regarding the credibility of the legendary cryptid. Back in 2015, hunter Josh Highcliffe uploaded a video to YouTube that captured his up-close experience with a mysterious creature as he was out hunting hogs nine miles west of Tunica, Mississippi.

In the 2-minute clip, which has surpassed 1.25 million views, Highcliffe explained that while he was out hunting at around 6 p.m. local time, he suddenly heard "a noise behind the tree i was sitting on." Although Highcliffe initially thought the noise was the hogs he was hunting, when he turned around, he saw a "huge black thing crouched by a dead cypress" about 50 yards behind him. According to Highcliffe, the creature, which still hasn't been positively identified, had "these big shoulders and a head upright with hands." In the video, the creature appeared to be pulling bark off the trunk of a tree.

"My first instinct was to run, i did not even think of shooting...then i know no one will believe me...it was like everything slowed down...i was scared! I took out my iphone and started videotaping it..i guess i pushed the record button twice cause it stopped blinking red.. but i pushed it again," Highcliffe wrote in the video's caption, adding that the creature "stood up" when it heard "a truck driving down the road... I was trying to be dead quiet...when it stood up i could not control myself and ran."

Highcliffe estimated the creature stood around 7-feet tall. He insisted the creature captured in the video was "not a bear." While Highcliffe admitted that he wasn't sure "what to think," many viewers seem to believe Highcliffe captured rare video footage of the elusive cryptid. In the comments, one person wrote, "this is by far the most convincing video I've ever seen on Bigfoot and its possible existence," with another person adding, "I'm usually a huge skeptic, which p-es my friends off to no end. But I have to say that this is by far the best and most convincing footage I have ever seen." Somebody else dubbed the clip "the best footage ever recorded."

Highcliffe's 2015 clip is far from the first time an alleged Bigfoot has been caught on video. Most notably, the Patterson-Gimlin film of 1967 is perhaps the most notorious clip of a cryptid and is still widely considered one of the best pieces of evidence supporting Bigfoot's existence. The short motion picture, shot in Northern California 1967, shows an unidentified subject walking upright, with the filmmakers and many others claiming the creature is a Sasquatch. More recently, a video of an alleged Bigfoot sighting filmed by a couple aboard a train in Colorado has reignited the Bigfoot buzz.

Legends of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, have been around for decades, and the existence of the cryptid has been debated for just as long. Described as a large and hairy human-like creature, Bigfoot has been spotted across the U.S., with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization reporting that the top state for sasquatch sightings is Washington, where there have been 708 "credible" sightings. California (461), Florida (338), Ohio (318), and Illinois (302) round out the Top 5 states for Bigfoot sightings. The most common explanation for Bigfoot sightings is that they are misidentifications of other creatures, including bears or actual humans, though many maintain the cryptid exists.