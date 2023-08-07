Loch Ness Monster Search Begins Once Again With Call for Volunteers

Monster hunters are being asked to gather in Scotland for what is being described as the biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years. The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit and a volunteer research group called Loch Ness Exploration are teaming up to carry out a renewed search for the mythical creature known as Nessie, and they're asking for volunteers to help with the hunt.

Dubbed the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the lake in 1972, the search will take place from Aug. 26- 27, with the Scotland-based organization seeking the next "generation of monster hunters" to help uncover the truth. The search will use modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images, infrared cameras, and a hydrophone to "search the waters in a way that has never been done before," the organization said, according to the Associated Press. Volunteers, meanwhile, will take part in a surface watch of the Loch and will keep an eye out for breaks in the water and any "inexplicable movements."

"We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch," Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said, per CBS News. The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can't wait to see what we find."

Alan McKenna, a member of Loch Ness Exploration who will brief volunteers about what to look for and how to record their findings, added, "It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world."

According to the Loch Ness Centre, there have been more than 1,140 official sightings of the elusive monster recorded to date. The history of the legendary Scottish figure, typically described as resembling a plesiosaur, which has been extinct for millions of years, dates all the way back to the 500s. There have been numerous attempts to uncover the creature, and in 2018, a scientist from New Zealand led a team to the lake to take DNA samples. The tests revealed that the supposed Loch Ness Monster may simply be giant eels, a popular theory among many scientists.