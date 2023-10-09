$1 Million Reward Offered for Alien Footage Caught on Ring Cameras

Ring cameras are looking to hop aboard the high strangeness train before it leaves the station amid the recent influx of UFO and UAP talk going around. According to the Jackson Sun, the surveillance camera company is offering up to one million dollars to the user who films an extraterrestrial encounter with their Ring device.

"Customers all over the world capture life's unexpected and delightful moments through their Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras. Now, you could be rewarded for catching an otherworldly sighting," Ring said in a statement about the contest. "Whether it's a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard-submit your best footage!"

Your video needs to be in by Nov. 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., the very last moment you can actually drop it in. You don't even have to buy a camera to enter, just get the footage and send it away. If you happen to catch a Bigfoot, that's six more weeks of mild weather on top of the million bucks. But the winner won't be that lucky, they'll barely be lucky enough the main prize.

As many will point up every time video evidence of UFOs goes viral, how are more people not catching these on camera given the existence of smartphones and security cameras at every turn? Ring knows this could easily be the case, so they've set aside a secondary prize for those creative souls without an alien encounter.

Secret UFO Base Was Alleged Site of Gun Battle With Aliens and Military in Resurfaced Conspiracyhttps://t.co/30XBiYCw1R — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 24, 2023

"If you don't have [an alien] sighting, don't sweat it! You can still participate for our 'Out of this World' Prize of a $500 Amazon gift card!" the announcement read. "Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged!"

$500 on a gift card is a lot less than $1 million, but you should also never look a gift horse in the mouth. You need to surprise them and pour some salt on their snout before taking their money. It is probably similar to how aliens will turn into coins if you jump on their heads.