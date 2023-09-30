Mass UFO Sighting at School Resurfaces Ahead of Netflix Docuseries

A new Netflix docuseries from Steven Spielberg is spotlighting some of the wildest, overlooked UFO and alien sightings from the past twenty years. According to the U.S. Sun, one story is standing out for the brazenness of the sightings and the number of children who witnessed the alleged event.

The 1994 sighting in Zimbabwe is considered by those in the ufology field to be one of the most significant due to the dozens of witnesses. Encounters catches up with the students 30 years after their encounter, with many still standing by what they saw. They're not without detractors, of course, calling the sighting a prank, a case of mass hysteria or just kids not understanding what they were seeing.

On Sept. 16, 1994, 62 children said they witnessed an object floating down from the sky while outside for their morning breaks. The Sun said some of the students ran, but others noted that they saw "beings" exiting the silver craft. Some drew images of what they saw, others just described it, a key point of interest is all of the descriptions share a clear similarity.

"We were at recess. I was in year 6. The teachers had gone on a quick staff meeting so Salma and I were kind of roaming on that out-of-bounds area," former student Emma said about the day. "And I remember that there was a bright light, really close by, just above the grass."

"I saw a little object hovering, it was quite big actually. And then there were little ones all around it. It looked as if they were changing spaceships," Emma added. She noted that there seemed to be some sort of telepathic communication from the beings and some of the kids were screaming as others seemed to be attracted to the scene.

"There was definitely no mistaking what we were looking at," another student, Salma, added. "It had a very big head, oval... a pointy chin."

The Netflix documentary is currently streaming, with the Zimbabwe story playing out across episode two. Stream and see if it changes your eyes at all.