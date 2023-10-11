A Purported Bigfoot Sighting in Colorado Is Making Headlines

An alleged Bigfoot sighting has gone past the usual blogs and social media posts to mainstream coverage, but even hardcore truthers are still skeptical. A video of a hairy, humanoid creature moving through the brush on a Colorado mountainside was picked up by Newsweek, TMZ and many other outlets this week. So far, no one has been able to nail down a concrete explanation for the clip.

The video was first published by The Denver Gazette, who obtained it from Shannon Parker. She told reporters that she and her husband saw this creature while they were riding the Narrow Gauge Railroad from Durango to Silverton – a popular way to see the state's mountains. Parker said she snapped a few pictures on her phone while the person sitting next to them took the video. They all seemed to agree that they were not looking at just any animal, and the first explanation that came to mind was the urban legend of Bigfoot.

The video shows the creature walking carefully through the scrub with very human-like movements. It seems to be looking for a hiding place, and when it eventually squats down, its fur nearly blends in with the shrubs around it. Of course, many commenters argued that this could just be a person wearing a suit and other accessories – that perhaps the video was even staged. However, Parker told reporters that as an eyewitness, she has no doubts. She said "seeing was believing."

The debate over this video is getting very granular very quickly on social media, with users arguing about how real fur catches the light compared to synthetic fur, its motion in the breeze, and so on. Many are outright dismissive of paranormal explanations because so many sightings of Bigfoot of Sasquatch have been confirmed to be hoaxes. In fact, One of the incidents that helped popularize Bigfoot lore in the modern era was confirmed to be a prank. California logger Ray Wallace left behind the carved wooden feet he used to make footprints on his job sites, and they were discovered by his family after his death in 2002.

Aside from hoaxes, the most common explanation for Bigfoot sightings is that they are misidentifications of other creatures – most commonly bears or actual humans. In fact, police have sometimes had to issue warnings not to shoot suspected cryptozoological features for fear of injuring another person wearing furs.

Still, there are those that maintain that Bigfoot sightings could be glimpses of elusive and endangered species – possibly rare apes or even hominids that are not homo sapien. These are often counted as conspiracy theories, but they are seeing their day in the light this week. The conversation around this Colorado Bigfoot sighting continues all across social media.