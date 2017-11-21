Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Has ‘Slip’ in Accidentally NSFW Selfie

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado gave fans a little more than she expected in her latest selfie.

The breast cancer survivor battled the disease in 2013, and last month she underwent her fourth and final breast reconstruction surgery.

Machado uploaded a photo to share her progress with followers, but in her selfie, she may have accidentally given fans a ‘slip’ of something NSFW.

“My beautiful people. Health is everything, and vanity leaves very little. After four breast surgeries, now they are devine,” she wrote in the caption, showing a photo of herself with bandages on her breasts. “Thanks for all your wonderful wishes. Slowly recovering my vanity.”

But the bandages didn’t cover Machado’s full nipples, so she showed them off in the candid post. Click here to see the NSFW photo.

After a few minutes on her profile, the photo was deleted.

On Tuesday, Machado uploaded a video from Suelta La Sopa host Jorge Bernal after he couldn’t follow her profile, which he tried to do after seeing her NSFW picture.

The video showed off an unblurred version of the selfie and Machado responded with humor to Bernal.

“Hahah my beautiful love you already unlock! Sorry! Who knows what you have done to me but anyway! You can follow me! Kisses and greetings to everyone in the show,” she responded in Spanish.

Her upbeat attitude about the photo may mean it was removed by Instagram per community guidelines rather than by Machado herself.

The former Miss Venezuela also went nude in a PETA Latino campaign in April, showing her support for the fur-free movement.

“Proud to be me and fur-free: I’d rather go naked than wear fur,” the slogan over Machado’s clothing-free photo read.